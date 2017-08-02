Fakhr e Alam becomes first Pakistani to speak at Google/Facebook

Fakhr e Alam, celebrity, entrepreneur and Pakistani, popular for his roles as a singer, actor, director, TV Host and as the chairman of the Sindh Censor Board, had been invited by Google to speak at their headquarters on the 1st of August 2017.

Fakhr spoke on art, technology, aviation and Pakistan as he spent a day at the Googleplex at Mountain View.

As of now, he runs the internet start up named ‘EzDaam’ a discount offering service.

He shared his appreciation and his experience of his visit on his twitter handle.

It was a great experience so proud of you guys…thank you for the amazing hospitality and a unforgettable experience. U guys are awesome. https://t.co/WYSoawHlFC — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) August 2, 2017

Truly grateful to everyone at @Google for making my trip memorable and so very special…what an amazing campus..what a great place…. — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) August 2, 2017

Personally for me this was one of the greatest days of my life…15 months ago I started this #tech #startup journey & here I was…. pic.twitter.com/tVwyVKkMpJ — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) August 2, 2017

Fakhr e Alam also revealed today that he has been invited to speak at Facebook Headquarters becoming the first Pakistani Celebrity to be able to do so.

What a great day at @Google and what a great end..BREAKING NEWS just been reached out by FACEBOOK to visit their HQ tmrw #SiliconValley pic.twitter.com/85u8fz9v0R — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) August 2, 2017

Prior to Fakhr, the only Pakistani celebrity to visit Google HQ has been Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who was invited for a musical performance.