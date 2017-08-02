Fakhr e Alam becomes first Pakistani to speak at Google/Facebook

13 mins ago BY

Fakhr e Alam, celebrity, entrepreneur and Pakistani, popular for his roles as a singer, actor, director, TV Host and as the chairman of the Sindh Censor Board, had been invited by Google to speak at their headquarters on the 1st of August 2017.

Fakhr spoke on art, technology, aviation and Pakistan as he spent a day at the Googleplex at Mountain View.

As of now, he runs the internet start up named ‘EzDaam’ a discount offering service.

He shared his appreciation and his experience of his visit on his twitter handle.

 

 

 

Fakhr e Alam also revealed today that he has been invited to speak at Facebook Headquarters becoming the first Pakistani Celebrity to be able to do so.

 

Prior to Fakhr, the only Pakistani celebrity to visit Google HQ has been Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who was invited for a musical performance.

 

 

 

 

 



*

*

Top