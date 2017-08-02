ECP issues code of conduct for NA-120 by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Wednesday, issued a code of conduct for political parties and candidates for NA-120 by-election in Lahore.

According to the ECP, the contents of this code of conduct will be considered as ECP directives and any violation will be proceeded against under Article 204 of the Constitution read with Section 103A of the Representation of the People Act, 1976.

Under the code of conduct, the executive authorities in the federation and in the province will not use state resources in said constituency against any particular candidate or political party.

If any person in the service of state misuses his official position in any manner calculated to influence the result of the election, he may be tried by a sessions court under section 95 the people act; if found guilty, an imprisonment for up to two years or with fine up to two thousand or with both will be imposed.

After the issuance of election programme, no officer related to election duty would be granted leaves by the federal, provincial or local government without any prior approval of the election commission.

No transfers or postings of the civil servants will be made after the issuance of schedule. Public office holders will neither visit the constituency nor influence any election campaign.

The prime minister; chief minister, ministers; advisors to the president and the prime minister and provincial ministers; advisors to the chief minister or any person on their behalf will not visit the polling stations after the issuance of schedule till the end of the election.