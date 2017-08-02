Development agenda of Nawaz Sharif to continue with vigour: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that agitation and negative politics are lethal poisons for the durable development of the country because the politics of confrontation and agitation has always damaged the national economy and created hurdles in projects of public welfare and development.

In a statement issued today, he said that defeated political elements are engaged in the politics of anarchy and have left no stone unturned to weaken the country. The politicians, who are using abusing language based on lies, allegations and name-calling, should first peep into their inner self, he said. He added that ordinary people cannot be deceived by churning up with the elements that are wholly drenched in corruption.

The CM further said that opponents are afraid of the popularity and development agenda of Pakistan Muslim League-N. He said that people were with the PML-N in the past, they are with it today and shall continue to side with the PML-N in the future as well. The elements indulging in allegations will face the consequences of their negative politics and the nation will never forgive such elements, he added.

He said that opponents are opposing the development agenda as they have become blind in their lust for power and added that these are the same elements that are responsible for delaying historic CPEC project. The elements that are afraid of accelerated development of Pakistan will face historic defeat in the elections of 2018, he said.

He said that Nawaz Sharif ensured peace in the country and the credit of strengthening the economy goes to his solid policies. He added that Nawaz Sharif rules the hearts of the people and no one can dare take him away from the masses. He said that poverty and unemployment have been decreased due to solid economic policies of the PML-N and people salute Nawaz Sharif for his services for making the country economically viable and strong. Nawaz Sharif cannot be wiped out from the hearts of the people, he added.

The CM further said that during the last four years, quite a number of mega projects of public welfare and prosperity have been completed under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. The common man is the pivot of PML-N’s policies and public welfare is very dear to the party, Shehbaz Sharif said.

He concluded by saying that the development agenda of Nawaz Sharif will be moved further with full vigour and only the politics of development and prosperity will be furthered in the country.