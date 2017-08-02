Delay in the cabinet formation

PML-N cannot kick the can down the road too long

The PML-N bigwigs have not accorded Shahid Khaqan Abbasi the courtesy and deference he deserved since his nomination as PM. Hamza Shahbaz along with 11 party MNAs did not come to vote for him. While armed forces chiefs, governors, members of parliament, foreign diplomats and prominent political and social figures attended the oath taking ceremony the Sharifs and Ch Nisar were conspicuously absent from the function. Abbasi is being ignored presumably as he is seen to be no more than a placeholder. It is learnt that three former cabinet members are unwilling to join the cabinet. The cabinet formation was therefore delayed at the Murree meeting presided by Nawaz Sharif

Khaqan Abbasi’s nomination as PM has not gone well with some who considered themselves more deserving. Some might not have liked Abbasi’s remarks about setting his sights on non-taxpayers and banning licences for automatic weapons. That he predicted the intended measures with the cabinet’s approval must have been all the more irksome because failure to fulfil the promises would bring the blame to the cabinet. The remark “If I am here for 45 days, I will try to complete the amount of the work that requires 45 months,” too would have been interpreted as a display of one-upmanship. Looked at as a placeholder, no one expects him to do anything of consequence.

The cabinet needs to be formed urgently so that it can work as a dedicated team to resolve the momentous issues faced by the country. In case it wastes 45 days due to delays or lack of team work the ruling party will find the going getting tough at the elections. The load-shedding has to be eliminated by November this year. Unless economic problems are tackled diligently the sliding forex reserves would bring rupee under pressure. The deteriorating Pak-US relations, failure to improve ties with Afghanistan, continuing tension with India and unending border incidents with Iran add to external threats. With political polarisation climaxing, smooth transition of the type witnessed in 2013 look like a dream. What is needed is a PM for the entire tenure rather than 45 days.