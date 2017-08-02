COAS lauds contributions of Baloch Regiment

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded the proud traditions and contribution of Baloch Regiment which has become one of the most decorated regiments of Army due to its sterling performance over the years.

He said this in the opening session of a special two-day long Baloch Regiment Conference being held at Baloch Regimental Center Abbottabad.

COAS was presented with the honour and ranks of colonel in chief of the Baloch Regiment.

He praised the sacrifices of the martyrs and assured their families that the army will never forget those who gave their blood to defend and strengthen the nation.

COAS emphasised that Pakistan army will continue its efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism and to ensure that the borders remain secure. This demands the highest standards of faith, professionalism and perseverance in the service of the nation.

COAS also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs of Baloch Regiment for laying their lives for the defence of the motherland.

10 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza and a large number of serving and retired generals of the Baloch Regiment including former COAS Gen Mirza Aslam Beg, Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and former JCS Committee Chairmen Gen Tariq Majid and Gen Rashid Mehmood were also present.