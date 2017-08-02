China’s PM congratulates newly-elected PM Khaqan Abbasi

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory message to newly-elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Li Keqiang said, “On behalf of the Chinese Government and in my own name, I would like to extend my warm congratulations and best wishes to your excellency on the occasion of your election as the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I am confident that under your leadership, the Pakistani government would be committed to maintaining national unity and stability, promoting continuous economic and social development for the country.

China attaches great importance to the development of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. China is ready to work with Pakistan to continue to strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) so as to make positive efforts for the well-being of the two countries and two peoples, and contribute to the peace and stability of the region.

May you enjoy good health and success in your career. I wish Pakistan enjoy prosperity and its people well-being,” he concluded.