KARACHI: An employee of Bahrain police has been allegedly gunned down by armed persons near Qaid Abad, Karachi.

According to media reports, some armed men shot dead Afzal Khan Mehsud near Ghausia Hotel in the area of Shah Latif Town on Wednesday.

According to Shah Latif Town Police, the victim was an employee in Bahrain police and currently, he was in Karachi on leave. He was a resident of Prince Tailor Street, Madina town, Qaid Abad. The victim has allegedly been killed over a tribal feud.