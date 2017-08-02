At least 9 suspects arrested during overnight raids in Karachi

KARACHI: At least nine suspects including an alleged terrorist have been rounded up in overnights raids conducted in various localities of Karachi including Manghopir, Sakhan, Abbas Town and Garden.

As per police reports, two suspects alleged of involvement in street crimes and drug dealing were taken into custody from Sakhan area. Moreover, arms and drugs were also recovered from the suspect’s possession.

Moreover, two suspects were arrested from the Manghopir area and weapons and a stolen motorcycle were also recovered from the arrestee’s possession.

Four suspects allegedly involved in street crimes, robbery and drug dealing were rounded up from the Garden area. Police also recovered arms and drugs from their possession. during a search operation at Abbas Town in the wee hours of Wednesday, police got hold of a terrorist during the raid.

In addition, a search operation at Abbas Town was conducted in early hours on Wednesday, during which the police were able to arrest an alleged terrorist identified as Anwar Suleman.

Anwar aka ‘Anu’ was wanted in four cases including terrorism.