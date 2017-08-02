Apologise or face Jirga, PTI women wing warns Gulalai

‘I said what my conscience told me to say: Ayesha Gulalai

Says she would have struck a deal with PTI if she was greedy

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing on Wednesday termed flurry of scathing allegations from Ayesha Gulalai as an attempt to earn cheap publicity.

They were addressing a press conference in Peshawar. PTI women wing asked Gulalai to seek forgiveness over baseless allegations or else Jirga (a tribal council) would be sent to her home.

“If Gulalai does not seek forgiveness within a week, we would send Jirga as per tribal traditions,” asserted Zareen Zia.

“Imran Khan respects all women and as far as text messages are concerned, he does not own a blackberry. These accusations have hurt sentiments of PTI workers,” added Zareen.

Zareen inquired why Gulalai did not show perverted messages before media, adding that burden of proof lies on Gulalai and stated that she hurled allegations against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak without even working with him.

KP CM Khattak termed her allegations as an attempt to vilify the provincial government.

“About 15 days ago, Gulalai arrived and sought party ticket for NA-1 constituency, where she was told that only parliamentary party had the jurisdiction to distribute tickets. Upon refusal, Gulalai resorted to issuance of naked threats,” asserted CM Khattak.

No deal

Ayesha Gulalai, while talking to a private TV channel on Wednesday, dismissed the accusation that she had struck a deal with another political party.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday, served a legal notice to Ayesha Gulalai and demanded that she reply to the letter within 10 days or pay compensation to the tune of Rs30 million. PTI also cancelled her basic party membership.

“I am not greedy — neither for money, nor for any post. I prefer my education over everything else,” she said.

The MNA claimed that PTI’s alleged attempt to damage the morals of the nation was what pushed her to come forward with the allegations.

She alleged that Imran Khan ‘supports the worst corruption’ that prevails in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Little children are trained within the party to malign others on social media,” she further claimed.

Ayesha said that had she been greedy, she would have struck a deal with the (PTI) delegation that was allegedly being sent to her to convince her against speaking out. “I said what my conscience told me to say,” she added.

References filed against PTI chief

Lawyer Raja Basharat has filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seeking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s disqualification on the basis of ‘shameful’ allegations of harassment levelled against him by former PTI lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai.

PML-N’s Hina Pervaiz Butt, on Wednesday, also submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly for Imran Khan’s disqualification on the basis of Article 62 and 63 in light of Ayesha’s allegations.

Allegations must be investigated

Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Syed Khursheed Shah has said that a woman never levels allegation against herself, therefore, Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations must be investigated.

“Allegations leveled by Ayesha Gulalai against PTI Chairman Imran Khan are very serious because she is a woman and a woman never levels allegations against herself. Whatever she has said it should be investigated,” Khursheed said, an informal chat with the journalists on Wednesday.

He said that due to these reasons, our women don’t go outside their homes in our society but PPP has always given respect to females. If Ayesha’s claims are proven to be true, then PPP will stand with her.

Abbasi says SC must take notice

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday underlined the need for holding a thorough investigation into the ‘serious’ allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ayesha Gulalai against Imran Khan and other party leaders.

“The allegations should be probed thoroughly and the apex court should take suo moto on it,” he said while speaking with the media outside the Supreme Court (SC).

He said that the allegations exposed Imran Khan’s real face and advised females to avoid participating in public meetings of PTI and its other political activities as there was no respect for them. Hanif said that the PTI chief should be ashamed of the allegations, which raised several questions about his moral character and corrupt practices in the party.

“If Imran Khan denies these allegations, he must submit his blackberry mobile, which was used for objectionable texting, for inspection. And, if there will be nothing against him, Ayesha Gulalai and I will apologise to him,” he said. He appreciated Ayesha for upholding the tradition of Pakhtuns and gave priority to honour over PTI membership, and quit the party on a principled stand.

“Our religion Islam does not allow the way of life, which Imran Khan has adopted. He should remember that he is not living in a western society,” he said. Answering a question, Hanif Abbasi said that Imran Khan was liable for disqualification from the National Assembly over concealment of his assets, adding that PTI’s foreign funding case was heading towards its logical end.

Hanif also criticised Awami Muslim League Leader Sheikh Rashid for undue criticism against the PML-N leadership and misleading the public on different issues. He said that the people of Rawalpindi had great love and respect for Nawaz Sharif and Sheikh Rashid would not be able to hoodwink them anymore.

Politicians demand probe

Senior politicians of Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s (KP) mainstream political parties on Wednesday demanded a high-level investigation into the allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ayesha Gulalai against PTI Chief Imran Khan.

“The allegations levelled by PTI MNA Gulalai against Imran Khan are very serious and need a high level probe either through a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), FIA or judicial commission to ascertain the truth,” Saleh Muhammad, MPA of PML-N stated.

Former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) KP chief and provincial minister Rahimdad Khan has said that Gulalai allegations were grave nature that needed to be thoroughly probed by an impartial body. Imran Khan responsible for introducing indecency in politics as it has now become a stigma for the people with clean record. Rahimdad Khan said that PPP had highest regards for women in politics and would not allow anyone to exploit and deprived them from their in birth right.

Khalil Khattak, a PML-N Karak leader, said that Imran Khan should immediately come forward and explain before nation about the facts against the allegations. “Everyone knew that Ayesha had challenged Imran Khan to make their Blackberry messages public and now it’s up to Imran to prove her wrong doings, otherwise her stance will prove correct,” he explained.