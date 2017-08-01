Wife of abducted Col Habib approaches UNHRC for recovery of husband

ISLAMABAD: Rubina Shaheen, the wife of Lt Col (retd) Muhammed Habib Zahir who went missing in Kathmandu, has submitted a second application to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council of United Nations (UNHRC) for the safe recovery of her husband.

Rubina had submitted her first application regarding the abduction of her husband in the UNHRC on April 12, 2017.

According to a private TV channel report, Rubina had stated in her application that her husband had been summoned to Nepal on the pretext of a job interview in UN projects. She said that her husband left for Nepal from Lahore via a Jordanian airline flight on April 05, claiming that her husband has been kidnapped by anti-Pakistan forces.

She has appealed to the UNHRC to play its role in the safe recovery of her husband.