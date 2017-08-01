Sindh schools, colleges reopen after summer vacations

KARACHI: Government and private schools and colleges have reopened across the province, including provincial capital Karachi, after the end of summer vacations.

With the opening of all government and private schools and colleges, the educational activities have formally begun in the province.

However, the attendance of students at government schools on the first day after summer vacations remained thin compared to that in private schools.

Teachers say that the academic activities at schools and colleges will really begin after the Independence Day holiday.