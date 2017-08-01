Sharif family, Nisar remain absent from PM’s oath-taking ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and many other leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were conspicuous by their absence from the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, here today.

It was not only Shehbaz Sharif who chose not to attend the oath-taking, not a single member of the Sharif family attended the ceremony.

Moreover, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khurshid Shah, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani and others, also did not attend.

The services chiefs, the majority of the cabinet members and senior leaguers attended.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, President Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Masood Khan, Prime Minister AJK Farooq Haider, the governor and chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan and others attended the ceremony.