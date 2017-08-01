Shahid Khaqan Abbassi elected as interim PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Shahid Khaqan Abbassi has been elected as the interim prime minister with a majority of 221 votes.

He will hold the office for 45 days and had a clear backing of MQM and other coalition parties.

PPP candidate Naveed Qamar secured 47 votes while Sheikh Rasheed (who was being backed by PTI and PML-Q) got 33 votes. JI’s Sahabzada Tariqullah received only four.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (PML-N), Sheikh Rasheed (PTI/PML-Q), Naveed Qamar (PPP) and Sahibzada Tariqullah (JI) were the four candidates competing for the interim premiership.

The winning candidate had to acquire a 172-member majority from the total NA seats. PML-N along with its coalition has secured an overwhelming majority in the lower house with 209 members in it.



