Shahid Khaqan Abbassi elected as interim PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Shahid Khaqan Abbassi has been elected as the interim prime minister with a majority of 221 votes.
He will hold the office for 45 days and had a clear backing of MQM and other coalition parties.
This man has embarrassed all Pakistanis. He is scum of the earth and a corrupt man with no dignity. He addressed like a disgraceful person .