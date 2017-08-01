Shahbaz Sharif disqualified for failing to mention friend owes him Rs 500

A further upset has hit the ruling Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) as the party’s future candidate for Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for failing to mention the fact that a friend owed him Rs 1000.

“Yes, we just issued the notification,” said Syed Ahmed Faujka, spokesperson of the ECP. “The initial transaction took place in 1985, when the now disqualified chief minister was out on the town with an old friend of his from Government College and they wanted to have dahi bhalley from Shadman Market.”

“It was supposed to be the friend’s treat but he had forgotten his wallet, a lapse made even more stark by the fact that he had to pay his water and gas bill so he asked Sharif for a loan, promising that he will pay it back.”

That Account Receivable, though never drawn or requested back, was not mentioned as an asset in the now former Chief Minister’s application for election to the Punjab Assembly. That has led to the current dismissal.

In an emergency meeting of the party, the PML(N) has decided to field party leader Nawaz Sharif’s two-month-old grandson and one-month-old granddaughter as candidate for Prime Minister and Chief Minister respectively.