SC resumes hearing of PTI chief’s disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, including Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, resumed hearing the disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan today.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi petitioned the Supreme Court late last year to disqualify Imran and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen for ‘not declaring their assets and violating the income tax ordinance and peoples act’.

The petition also claims PTI to be a ‘foreign funded party’, adding that it received funds from prohibited organisations and individuals.

The hearing began with Abbasi’s legal counsel Akram Sheikh presenting his arguments.

The bench sought answers from PTI chief’s counsel, Anwar Mansoor, regarding the objections raised by Sheikh.

The bench on Monday observed that every political party is answerable over its source of funding according to Article 17 (3) of the Constitution following Mansoor’s arguments that ECP had no right to audit a political party’s funds after they had been audited.

During Monday’s hearing, Abbasi’s counsel had objected to the funding records submitted by the PTI, saying they were inaccurate.

Sheikh, on Monday had claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) had submitted fraudulent and incomplete documents before the Supreme Court.