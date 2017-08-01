SC denies rumours of meeting between Justice Khosa, Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: There has been no meeting or formal contact between Justice Asif Saeed Khan and Imran Khan, besides any personal acquaintance, the Supreme Court registrar said on Tuesday.

He said that the indications in some sections of media regarding a meeting were absolutely unfounded.

“The interview itself refers to some observations made in the courtroom during a judicial proceeding,” he added.

According to a clarification issued by SC Registrar Arbab Muhammad Arif, “It is being insinuated in some sections of the social, print and electronic media that in a recent interview with a television channel Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had stated that he had been requested by Supreme Court of Pakistan Judge Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa to file a petition before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in connection with the Panama Papers scandal. The allegation is absolutely unfounded and completely untrue.”

“The fact of the matter is that on November 1, 2016, many Constitution petitions pertaining to the said scandal were fixed for hearing before a larger bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali and Justice Khosa was also a part of that five-member bench.”

“When the hearing of the matter came to a close on that day Justice Khosa addressed the learned counsel for the parties and observed in open court to the effect that now that the court sitting at the apex of the dispute resolution mechanisms in the country had taken cognizance of the matter, the parties would be well advised to hold their horses and to reconsider their positions regarding the call for lockdown of Islamabad, planned for the next day which was likely to cause extreme hardship to the citizens at large.”

The press release stated that “It appears that those observations were accorded due deference and the lockdown of Islamabad was called off. All the major television channels in the country had reported the said observations on the same day and all the major newspapers had reported those observations on the following day, i.e. November 2, 2016, and this is a matter of record and hundreds of people, including scores of politicians, journalists and media persons, attending the court on that day may confirm that factual position.”

“Justice Khosa has never met or talked to Imran Khan in any private capacity throughout his life and has no personal acquaintance with the gentleman. The relevant constitution petitions had been filed before the Supreme Court by different petitioners many months prior to November 1, 2016. The twist given to some of the words used in the interview mentioned above is, therefore, malicious and unfortunate.”