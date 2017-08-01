Sana Ullah wants Shehbaz to stay as CM Punjab

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday has advised Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to leave the Punjab government.

While talking to reporters in Lahore, he said Punjab should not be disturbed politically and the chief minister can go for the top spot after 2018 general election.

“Keeping in view the pace and quality of different projects in Punjab, his presence is more beneficial for province and the PML-N,” Rana Sanaullah said.

It may be mentioned here that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party has vowed a smooth transition; with Nawaz Sharif stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi being elected as the interim prime minister until Shehbaz becomes qualified to take over by winning a parliamentary by-election expected within two months.

Shehbaz Sharif, 65, has been in the shadows of Nawaz during their three decades in politics, sterotyping a reputation as a workaholic and an administrator obsessed with infrastructure mega-projects in the enormous Punjab province, the family’s powerbase that is home to more than half of Pakistan’s 190 million people.

The Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Nawaz from office over undisclosed income and ordered a criminal enquiry into him and his family.