Rubbish piles up in Badin as workers go on strike

BADIN: The municipal employees protested in Badin the other day as steaming mountains of garbage piled up across the city.

According to reports, Badin Assistant Commissioner Babar Khan Nizamani negotiated with the protesters and had assured them that their demands would be met soon.

The negotiations were successful; however, the employees maintained that they would continue protesting if their demands were not met. The demands included: the provision of employees’ official dresses, bonus and due promotions.

While observing the strike, the protestors said that the concerned authorities have deprived them of their extra time allowance—which they spent during rainfalls in Badin last week. Directives were issued that rain-water be de-watered from the graveyard on an immediate basis, they added.

Resultantly, the heap of garbage has piled up across the city creating health hazards for the residents.

While talking to local media, the elected councillors, including Ghulam Hussain Soomro, Aijaz Khawaja, Hanif Sehrat and others, have criticised the administration for not paying heed to the situation and lamented that the whole city has turned into piles of garbage.

The residents had also expressed dismay over the situation and demanded that the city be immediately cleaned otherwise the residents would protest as well.