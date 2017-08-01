Punjab Govt extends house arrest duration for Hafiz Saeed

The Punjab government has extended the house arrest duration of Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief, Hafiz Saeed, and his four close companions for two more months.

He was caged on January 30th this year along with four of his party leaders in Lahore for their supposed involvement in activities harmful to peace and security.

They were placed under house arrest for three months.

Afterwards, their house arrest was extended for another 90 days and now expired on July 27 last month.

On Monday, the Punjab Interior Ministry decided to further extend the detention of Hafiz Saeed and his aides for another two months keeping view ‘chaos’ and unrest in the country, dubbing his release as ‘threat to peace and tranquillity’.

The notification was signed by Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Home) retired Major Azam Suleman.

“Keeping in view the expected release of the said activist and other leaders of the said organisation, workers of the organisation have planned to spread chaos in the country. They have planned to make demonstrations under the leadership of said activist. He will be portrayed as a hero and his acts will be glorified,” said the notification.

“Hafiz Saeed is likely to glorify his activities for the JuD and continuation of his activities are likely to create unrest in public,” it further added.

The other top JuD leaders detained along with Hafiz Saeed are Ubaid, Abdul Rehman Abid, Zafar Iqbal and Qazi Kashif Niazi of Multan.