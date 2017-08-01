Province can produce 5500-megawatt electricity: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has said the province has potential to produce 5500-megawatt electricity, including that from renewable and alternate resources.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Pakistan Solar and Renewable Energy Programme’ organised by World Bank in Karachi on Tuesday.

The chief minister said efforts are being made to make a good use of the province’s energy potential to overcome power shortage in the country.

World Bank Director Patchamuthu Illangovan has said that 15 projects of the Gharo and Jhimpir Wind Corridor are producing 785-megawatts of electricity while work is also underway on nine other projects of 450-megawatts.