Professional collaboration between Pak, China armed forces to continue, says COAS Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended a special ceremony in Islamabad to mark 90th Anniversary of the Founding Day of China’s People’s Liberation Army.

COAS while addressing the ceremony expressed the hope that professional collaboration between Pakistan Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army will continue to expand to bring peace to the region in general and the two countries in particular.

The Army Chief said Pakistan and China are faced with similar challenges and opportunities and have assumed shared responsibility towards stability and prosperity in the region.

He said relationships between the two countries are based on mutual trust, respect and cooperation. He said this friendship is flourishing with every passing day, which encompasses every aspect of life.

General Bajwa said collaboration between Pakistan and China ranges across strategic initiatives like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, defence collaboration in numerous joint projects and united diplomatic front.

He said Pakistan is indebted to China for its unflinching support for Pakistan at all international forums.