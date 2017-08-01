PPP says articles 62, 63 approaching fast to Imran

Dr Wahab asks PTI chairman to stop giving impression about his ‘grip’ over all institutions

Bilawal House spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is Nelson Mandela of Pakistan and he does not care for any puppet.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was shutting his eyes from accountability like ostrich. “The accountability faced by Asif Zardari in the past is unprecedented in present political times,” he pointed out.

“He (Zardari) was acquitted by the courts after spending 11 years in jail. His tongue was cut and he was severely tortured but no evidence had ever come against him,” he pointed out. The whole nation knows that now it was Imran’s turn, he said.

Barrister Wahab said that Zardari would have next turn to rule. Imran should worry about himself because Articles 62 and 63 were now coming to him, he stated. Imran should stop giving statements in confusion and he should stop giving an impression that all state institutions were in his fist, he held.

After some time, Imran was going to become Mian Azhar and Adiala Jail was waiting for him, he said. Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also said that Imran has no understanding of democracy and its importance. He said that the PTI chairman would soon be disqualified.