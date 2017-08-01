Political parties cannot be disqualified over fake certificates: SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday remarked that under Political Parties Act any member of the assembly cannot be disqualified for submitting a fake certificate.

He made these remarks during the hearing of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification case and use of prohibited funds by PTI. A three-member bench headed by Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising of Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal and Justice Faisal Arab conducted the proceeding of the case.

During the hearing, the CJP inquired whether it’s true that LLC USA was an agent of PTI and it carries the fund raising work for PTI and if the party receives funds through prohibited sources then what should be the course of action? He also asked the PML-N lawyer about funds received from corporations. Whether FARA has provided information?

The PTI counsel said it was not his party’s task to provide information to FARA. He said the PTI has provided the correct list and funds were collected following the law.

Akram Sheikh, Hanif Abbasi’s lawyer, argued that party could not be exonerated against accord of the agent. Upon this, the CJP remarked that in political parties act and public representation act there is no punishment of disqualification. He said the confiscation of prohibited funds exists in the law.

The CJP remarked that the court would not give time to any party. He said the federal government has to take action against prohibited funds.

Akram Sheikh argued that Imran Khan has submitted a fake certificate. He said Imran Khan received funds from Henry Kissinger foundation in the name of Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Mianwali University.

The CJP posed a question should Imran be disqualified when there is nothing being done against the law? The PML-N lawyer said fake documents have been submitted to the court. He said a case was registered against the SECP chairman for submitting fake documents.

Justice Faisal Arab remarked does the article 62 apply in every case?

Akram Sheikh, PML-N lawyer, argued that if funds are received from a company which is working against Pakistan’s interests what should be a course of action? The CJP remarked these funds would be confiscated.