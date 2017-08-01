Police presents report regarding Multan panchayat ordered rape case to SC

MULTAN: Multan City Police Officer Ahsan Younus on Tuesday submitted an in-depth report regarding the case of Multan panchayat ordered rape of 16-year old girl to the Supreme Court.

Taking suo moto notice of the incident last month, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had summoned an in-depth report of the incident on a priority basis.

A panchayat in Multan had ordered ‘revenge rape’ of a 16-year old girl after a family had brought the case of the rape of a 12-year old to the local council.

The panchayat had ruled that the 16-year old sister of the accused be handed over to the victim’s brother to be raped. The punishment was carried out on July 17 after her family handed the girl over.

According to the capital city police officer (CCPO), the second incident was not reported to the police. “When the first FIR was lodged and investigated, we came to know that there was more to the case which was being hidden. When we investigated further and chased the accused for the last 2-3 days, the entire incident was unearthed,” he said.

A total of 29 suspects have been arrested in the case, including the primary accused.

“All the village council elders who ordered the revenge rape have been arrested,” Multan CPO Ahsan Younus had informed earlier.