PML-N believes PTI chief submitted fake documents

MNA Talal says SC denied Nawaz Sharif even a single right to appeal

The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has submitted fake documents in foreign funding case.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, senior PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi said that Imran himself confessed that he doesn’t have money trial of his residence at Bani Gala. He said that Imran didn’t mention in his asset details that he had off-shore company.

He said that there was a contradiction in the statements of Imran regarding his assets. He said that constitution’s Article 62 also implements on Imran and many others. In his book, the PTI chairman had mentioned about his financial crisis, MNA Daniyal Aziz pointed out.

He said that Imran remained looser in many constituencies in the past elections, which he had contested during the last 20 years. He said that they would not allow Imran to run away, adding that the PTI chief never submitted taxes and also kept his assets hidden.

MNA Talal Chaudhry observed that the Supreme Court denied Muhammad Nawaz Sharif even a single right to appeal as the prime minister. He was of the view that the elected prime minister was not given even a single right to appeal.

“Give us justice and do not try to deceive us. Love with Nawaz Sharif is our compulsion,” he remarked. Nobody was saying that the decision of disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court judges was historic, he added.

Talal said the decision of the Supreme Court would be gauged according to law of the land. “A terrorist can file two appeals against a court decision but our elected prime minister cannot file an appeal in his case. The treatment meted out to us should be reviewed by the court. Important legal points were ignored in the decision,” he said.

“Even in military courts people get the right to appeal then why Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has no right to appeal,” he said. “We accepted the decision to save the country from chaos. Nawaz Sharif did not save his self but saved the future of the country,” he said.

Talal said that Imran who himself was corrupt could not issue certificates of morality to others. “We came here with the hope that the Supreme Court will give justice. Do not make us a rebel. We are hopeful of getting justice from the court,” he said.

“We are patriotic and we are requesting that if there is a doubt the Supreme Court should look into our case. Our hearts are broken but our hopes are still alive.” Talal said those who threw stones at others under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution could not call themselves “Sadiq and Ameen”.

“Imran will soon be thrown into the rubbish bin of politics.” He said that Imran has no standing in Pakistani politics and was being used as a tissue paper. Imran appointed Sheikh Rashid for the post of the prime minister but in the past he called him a peon, he pointed out.

He said that the people were worried and astonished at the change that Imran was trying to bring in the country. Senator Dr Asif Kirmani said that his party accepted the Panama verdict despite serious reservations. Nawaz Sharif was warmly received in Murree during his unannounced visit, he said.

He said that Nawaz Sharif has already started meeting the masses to present his side of the case. Nawaz Sharif would hopefully be the prime minister for fourth time, he said. Today during the court hearing, he came to know that the documents submitted by the PTI chairman were fake and forged, Dr Kirmani said.

He said that the PTI chief used abusive language and indulged in character assassination of others. He said that masses would retaliate against such bad practices of PTI chief. He said that Imran had not declared his offshore assets and other matters related to his children. He said that Imran did not mention his apartment of London in his tax returns.

Dr Kirmani said that earlier Imran in his comments had stated that he would not even make Sheikh Rashid his peon but today he chose him as the candidate for office of the prime minister. He also denounced Imran for using abusive language against the Kashmiri prime minister.