PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi vows to complete 48-day tenure

ISLAMABAD – After being elected the 28th prime minister of Pakistan, PML-N’s nominee Shahid Khaqan Abbasi vowed to complete the 48-day tenure that the party leadership has decided for him.

Abbasi, who bagged 221 votes during the voting carried out to elect the term successor to the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is expected to make way for the long term successor after the NA-120 by-election on September 17.

“I will make sure I complete my time between August 1 and September 17,” Abbasi said on the floor of the National Assembly after being elected.

“These 48 days are going to be challenging, because of the conspiracies of the enemies of Pakistan who want to oust all elected prime ministers. But I will disappoint all of them by completing by 48-day tenure.”

While addressing the NA Abbasi said he’s excited about creating history.

“I know the chair that I have now is one that everyone in after, not just in Pakistan, but everywhere in the world. But I will guard it against all turmoil for the next 1,152 hours,” he said.

“We have divided these 69,120 minutes into six divisions, with the senior PML-N’s leadership’s chosen battalions guarding 691,200 seconds of the tenure each,” the PM concluded then proceeding to start his stopwatch.