Petition filed in Supreme Court to arrest ex-PM, place family’s names on ECL

An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry persuading the court to place the names of former premier Nawaz Sharif, his children Maryam, Hussain and Hasan, and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar in the Exit Control List (ECL).

The petition has been filed by the Khudai Khidmatgar Institute. The petition pleads that the Supreme Court has ordered the National Accountability Bureau to file references against the Sharif family members.

It states that as per Section 24 (a) of the NAB Ordinance, 1999, persons against whom inquiries are ongoing can be arrested on orders of the NAB chairman.

The petitioner also claims that there is a fear that the Sharif family members present in the country can flee abroad. Therefore, the court should place the respondents on the ECL and have them arrested as per the law.