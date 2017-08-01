Petition filed in SC against former PM, family for placement on ECL, arrest

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry by the Khudai Khidmatgar Institute asking for placement of names of former premier Nawaz Sharif, his children Maryam, Hussain and Hasan, and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The petition states that as per Section 24 (a) of the NAB Ordinance, 1999, persons against whom inquiries are ongoing can be arrested on orders of the NAB chairman.

The Supreme Court had in its verdict ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references against the Sharif family members.

The petitioner also fears that Sharif family can flee abroad hence, the court should place the respondents on the ECL and have them arrested as per the law.

As per Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution, the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister over his failure to disclose un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from a UAE-based company.

The court had also ordered references against the Sharif family members and other be filed in the accountability courts.