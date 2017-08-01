Pak-Sri Lanka people-to-people contact to further enhance friendly ties: Pak envoy

COLOMBO: A 17-member Pakistan Army rugby team, which is currently in Sri Lanka to play a bilateral series with their counterparts in Sri Lanka Army under Army-to-Army sports exchange programme, visited the High Commission of Pakistan today (Tuesday).

On the occasion, the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra congratulated Pakistan rugby team for their good performance by winning both matches. He underlined that such visits would not only help in grooming young players but would also be strengthening relations between the two countries. More people-to-people contacts through sports activities would further enhance friendly ties, Dr Sipra added.

On the occasion, head of the delegation Brig Ghulam Jilani apprised the high commissioner about the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended by the Sri Lankan Army to Pakistani team.