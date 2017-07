ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties are currently in a meeting in the chambers of Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah. Senior leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami and Awami Muslim League, are reported to have been attending the meeting.

The meeting has been summoned as a final attempt to unite the opposition parties and agree upon a joint candidate for the prime minister. The election for the new prime minister will take place later during the day.