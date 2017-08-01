Nawaz’s s era defined by transparency, honesty, says Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Nawaz Sharif’s era is defined by service, transparency, honesty and integrity.

In a statement, he notified that projects of Nawaz government are great examples of development.

Punjab CM asserted that their political opponents are the enemies of progress and welfare. “Our opponents will be defeated in general elections 2018,” he said.

He said that the under completion mega projects in the country are providing relief to the people. “Our opponents have a problem with the fact that country’s development is benefitting the public,” said the CM.

The chief minister pronounced that Nawaz Sharif is a leader who is dearly loved by the people. He affirmed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will take the country towards further progress.