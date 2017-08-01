Nawaz’s s era defined by transparency, honesty, says Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Nawaz Sharif’s era is defined by service, transparency, honesty and integrity.
In a statement, he notified that projects of Nawaz government are great examples of development.
Punjab CM asserted that their political opponents are the enemies of progress and welfare. “Our opponents will be defeated in general elections 2018,” he said.
He said that the under completion mega projects in the country are providing relief to the people. “Our opponents have a problem with the fact that country’s development is benefitting the public,” said the CM.
The chief minister pronounced that Nawaz Sharif is a leader who is dearly loved by the people. He affirmed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will take the country towards further progress.
sharif family is holy creature? just shameful and ridiculous statement.
NAWAZ SHARIEF IS THE ONLY POLITICIAN OF PAKISTAN WHO NOURISHED BACK TO LIFE THE DEAD ROOTS OF DEMOCRACY AND IN THE PROCESS SUFFERED EXILE AT THE HANDS OF A MILITARY DICTATOR. THE NATION INSTEAD BEING GRATEFUL TO HIM IS NOW VIRTUALLY HOUNDING HIM AND HIS FAMILY. A DAY WILL COME WHEN THE PEOPLE OF PAKISTAN WILL REGRET WHAT ALL IS HAPPENING TO NAWAZ AND HIS FAMILY. PRAY THE HON JUDGES OF SCP REVIEW THEIR VERDICT AND TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE SELFLESS SERVICES RENDERED BY THIS MAN TO THE NATION WITHOUT MISAPPROPRIATING A SINGLE PENNY OF PAK MONEY.