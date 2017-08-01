NAB to probe Fawad Hasan, Babar Bharwana on corruption worth billion rupees

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started investigations against Principal Secretary Fawad Hasan and Additional Secretary Babar Bharwana for their alleged involvement in corruption worth a billion.

Fawad Hasan is facing allegations of making assets his resources. He is facing charges of constructing plazas in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Islamabad while the said properties had been transferred to some other persons.

Besides Fawad Hasan, NAB officials would probe against Additional Secretary of the Prime Minister Secretariat Babar Bharwana for minting money through illegal sources and corruption.

Moreover, Riaz Pirzada, former federal minister had also lodged complaints with NAB against Fawad Hasan for his corruption. Babar Bharwana is facing the same allegations.

NAB would take action against both officers under section 9 of the NAB ordinance. Babar Bharwana had the powers to issue funds to Parliament members and senators for development schemes.

When contacted, both top officials declined to comment on the issue.