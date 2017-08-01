NA to elect new PM today

National Assembly will be electing a new Leader of the House today.

Six candidates, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, are to contest the election at the specially convened national assembly session at 3 pm today.

Other candidates nominated include PPP’s Syed Khurshid Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar, PTI’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah and MQM’s Kishwar Zahra.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq scrutinized the nomination papers to ensure that nomination papers of all the candidates were in order.

The Speaker will read out names of the nominated candidates and ask members who wish to vote in favour of their candidates to pass in single file through the designated entrance.

Tellers posted in the area will record their votes and after a member has recorded his vote, he would not return to the Chamber till the completion of the voting process is ensured.

When all the members have recorded their votes, bells would be rung for two minutes to allow members to return to the Chamber.

The Speaker would then announce the result to the Assembly.

A candidate will have to secure a minimum 172 votes out of 342 to win the election.

Although the Pakistan Muslim League (N) enjoys a majority in National Assembly, the opposition has remained determined to battle it out.

President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath to the newly elected prime minister.