MQM announces to withdraw candidate in support of PML-N’s candidate

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has announced to withdraw its candidate for PM’s post in favour of the PML-N candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, according to reports.

The announcement came just an hour before the national assembly session in which the interim PM will be decided, in a meeting that was held between leaders of both the parties ahead of today’s scheduled election at 3.

A joint press conference was held after the meeting in which this decision was announced.

In the meanwhile, a meeting of opposition parties concluded without reaching any consensus on coming up with a joint candidate for prime minister election for the second time. Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) did not participate in the meeting as it is backing the ruling party.

Senior leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami and Awami Muslim League, attended the meeting. The meeting was summoned as an attempt to unite the opposition parties and agree upon a joint candidate for the prime minister.

The election for the new prime minister will take place later during the day.

Another opposition parties’ meeting is due to be conducted by the opposition parties 2.45pm for the same purpose.