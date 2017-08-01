Most old faces to be part of new cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet would take oath today at a decorated ceremony to be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Mamnoon Hussain would administer the oath to the new cabinet. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would also be present.

A former minister told Pakistan Today that most of the former cabinet members would take the oath while a ‘few new faces’ are also likely to be added to the outgoing cabinet.

“We will have most of the former cabinet colleagues in the new cabinet. However, new faces are to be added on,” a former cabinet member said. When asked who the new comrades are likely to be, the cabinet member said that two ministers would surely be new.

“For sure, we will have new ministers for interior and minister for petroleum & natural resources. A foreign minister is also likely to be included in the new team,” the cabinet member said.

The source said that the cabinet was being discussed and input was being taken from Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shehbaz Sharif.