Light rain likely in Karachi, coastal areas

Light rain or drizzle is expected along the coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted on Tuesday.

Monsoon currents are penetrating eastern and upper parts of the country and likely to continue doing so during next few days.

Rain and thunderstorm are also likely at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad), Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat) during the next 24 hours, the PMD said.

Scattered places in D.I. Khan, Bannu, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan divisions and FATA are also expected to receive monsoon rains on Tuesday.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.