Lahore ranked at number 34 in Punjab in overall educational performance

Lahore has come down to an alarming 34th position as far as the overall academic performance in Punjab is concerned. 13 indicators were selected in order to gauge educational standards in the province— out which Punjab shows a satisfactory performance only in one; that is the Function of facilitators, in which the city was ranked number two.

Lahore was ranked at number one in the category of least drop-outs in any city and came 24th in the Literacy Test Math category. It was ranked at number 28 in possessing the most dangerous school buildings.

The Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Sameer Ahmad blamed a general lazy attitude and lack of responsibility for this result. He also warned that all the officials who’re shirking their responsibilities in this regard will have to undergo transfers if this issue is not tended to asap.

He said that the dangerous school buildings will be done away with soon and new buildings will be built in their place. He also called a district review committee meeting to address the bleak educational situation in the city. Addressing the district revenue committee, he also said that all those DOs and DEOs, who do not conduct regular field visits, will be taken an action against.