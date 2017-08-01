KP health dept requests govt to help counter dengue virus

PESHAWAR: The K-P health department has requested the local as well as federal government to take precautionary measures against a possible outbreak of dengue virus, keeping in view the unusual rise in reported dengue cases all through the province.

The K-P directorate general has issued a letter in which the government has been requested to launch proper awareness campaigns against a possible dengue virus outbreak. The letter also requests the government to help health departments in implementing control and preventive measures.

“Prevent mosquitoes from breeding as these mosquitoes can breed in anything which can hold water including tyres, pots, cooling system, and discarded tins,” the letter read adding ‘therefore, regular inspection, cleaning and drainage should be observed.’