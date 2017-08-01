KP governor for equipping youth with technical, vocational training

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Tuesday said that the youth can prove to be the precious asset for any nation if they are properly equipped with technical and vocational training.

“Making youth of Pakistan skillful means to provide them opportunities to gain financial independence that would indeed pave the way towards technological advancement and industrial development of the country,” he said and added that such an approach would lead the country towards prosperity and stability.

He was addressing, as chief guest, a prize distribution ceremony of National Skills Competition organised by NAVTTC.

The skills selected for the competition were, beautician, dress making, fashion designing, textile designing, fine arts, cooking etc. The governor distributed cash prizes of Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 amongst the 1st 2nd and 3rd position holders respectively of each trade. On the occasion, the governor, along with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary, visited and inspected the stalls and appreciated the work of the trainees.

Iqbal Zafar said that the government has launched various youth skill development programs including the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program.

These training programs, he continued, will not only meet the needs of the local industries but a large number of aspirants may also get overseas jobs as a skilled human capital. Resultantly, he added, it will enhance foreign remittance of the country.