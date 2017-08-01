Khaqan will be PM for 10 months, claims Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will not be elected as the prime minister for 45 days but for 10 months as Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is reluctant to leave his current post.

Qureshi expressed these views while talking to media outside the Parliament House after meeting of opposition leaders on Tuesday.

He said that Shahid Khaqan’s term will not be of 45 days but it will be of 10 months because Shehbaz Sharif is reluctant to leave chief ministry of Punjab as Punjab is his base and he will not quit his political base at any cost.