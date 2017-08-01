Indus Hospital to construct 550-bed general hospital, medical college

PESHAWAR: Indus Hospital, a privately run and free of charge medical facility, has initiated a project to construct a 550-bed general hospital and a medical college in Peshawar.

The hospital will provide 100% free of cost, high-quality health care treatment to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced The Indus Health Network Regional Board Founding Chairman Mian Muhammad Ahsan.

Speaking to a gathering of prominent businessmen, technocrats and dignitaries of the city on Monday, Mian Ahsan said that the Indus Hospital in Peshawar will be built in three phases.

In the first phase, the hospital will provide a facility of 100 beds, while in phase 2 its capacity will be enhanced to 250 beds and in the last phase, it will be expanded to 550 beds.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 8.8 billion. We hope that the business community and public at large will support this high impact project, he expressed. The cost of the first phase of Indus Hospital in Peshawar is estimated to be around 2 billion for which majority of the funds have already been generated, he added.

He expressed gratitude towards Imran Khan and KP CM Pervez Khattak for allocating 101 Kanal of land on a prominent location at Ring Road for the construction of the hospital.

Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Indus Health Network (IHN) CEO informed that IHN is offering quality health care treatment to millions of people through a countrywide network of hospitals in Karachi, Badin, Bhong, Muzaffargarh and Lahore. In KP, IHN is already working to eradicate TB and Malaria. Currently, IHN is present in 11 districts of KP, he added.

The Indus Health Network is managing a network of hospitals, which is treating more than 1.8 million patients every year. The addition of the Indus Hospital in Peshawar will bring significant improvement in the health of people of KP, he further said.