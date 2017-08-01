India unsettled over disqualification of Nawaz: Musharraf

LONDON: Former President Pervez Musharraf has said that the Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification has perturbed Indians since Sharif tolerated all the oral rubbish of Narendra Modi against Pakistan which will not persist in the future.

He said this during an interview with an Indian channel.

Musharraf stressed that CPEC is troubling India, which is why it making all out efforts to close down the project but it will continue to flourish.

He added that the China is a real threat to India by virtue of being an emerging superpower and an ally of Pakistan, which is why India feels so threated by the alliance between the two countries.

He rejected all the baseless allegations leveled with reference to the Kargil War and responded that Pakistanis had grabbed the Indians by neck in the Kargil War, while the Pakistan Army had moved into Indian soil from five different positions; consequently, the Indians had gone to UN supplicating that Pakistan should be sent back, he added.