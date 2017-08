According to reports, he made this decision after consulting with the party leaders; Shah Mahmood Qureshi is said to represent Imran Khan in the session.

PTI’s backed leader Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid’s could not gain the support of any other party apart from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) for the PM’s post.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) asked its leaders, Khursheed Shah, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, and Naveed Qamar to file their nomination papers.

There has been no consensus as yet by the opposition parties over a prospective candidate for PM’s post. A meeting is underway as of now for the said purpose.

An opposition parties’ meeting is underway right now for the said purpose. It is being said that MQM has agreed to back PML-N’s candidate Shahid Khaqan’s Abbasi.