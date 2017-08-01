Imran Khan gave more respect to Hashmi than he deserved: Nazir Chohan

PTI Punjab Vice President Nazir Chohan claims that Javed Hashmi dreams of a democracy in which the state institutions work under Nawaz Sharif’s control. He should quit his politics of lies and start praying in the last stages of his life. I have never seen anyone braver than Imran Khan in my life.

He made these claims while addressing a press conference at his party office in township.

He further added that the opponents including Hashmi were disgracing themselves in the public’s eyes by throwing personal attacks at Imran Khan. While talking to members of the party from different union councils he said that Hashmi always claimed that he had made many sacrifices for the country but Nazir asked what sacrifices he had made for the country because every time he comes on air he bashes the Pakistan Army.

He further added that Hashmi never talked about the wrong doings of PPP and PML-N. That is because he loves the leaders that have ruined the country, whereas Imran Khan was the leader who talks of strengthening state institutions and making citizen welfare the utmost priority.

He also claimed that the sharifs had gone to all extend to ruin the country.