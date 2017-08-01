Hepatitis B vaccine for newborns launched in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that encouraging results of the prevention and immunisation program are being seen in Punjab and the situation is looking better.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of Hepatitis B vaccine for infants in Punjab, at a local hotel on Monday.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Specialised Health Dr Sajid Chauhan, Director Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme Dr Zahida Sarwar, representative of UNICEF Dr Mushtaq Rana, District Officers (Prevention), officers of Mother & Child Health and representatives of International Development Partners among others, were the attendees of this ceremony.

He said that all the concerned departments and officials are doing a commendable job in providing regular immunisation coverage, polio eradication, Rota virus vaccinations, and a general awareness of breastfeeding. He also said that owing to all these efforts Punjab is now the most developed province in Pakistan.

Hepatitis Control Programme Director Punjab Dr Zahida Sarwar said that 5 lakh doses of Hepatitis B vaccine have been procured, an amount that is more than enough for the initial year. However, more vaccine will be procured if the need arises. She informed that Hepatitis B vaccine birth dose would formally be included in EPI Programme after the initial two years.