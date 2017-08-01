Haider asks media, parties not to drag Kashmir in local issues

AJK leader lashes out at PTI’s Imran for insulting him

Lashing out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider again shared his clarification over his recent misquoted statement about the future of the divided state of Jammu Kashmir with Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, he asked the PTI chairman to hold demonstrations against him, saying he does not believe in Imran’s so-called ‘new’ Pakistan. “I will not tolerate any insult. I don’t believe in Imran’s Pakistan. I believe in Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan. What are you going to do about it?” he said.

He also said that he does not want to be a part of the political tug-of-war under way in Pakistan. Speaking about Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution, Farooq Haider questioned what would happen if Imran were also to be disqualified under the same clause.

“What is going on? What if Imran [also] gets disqualified under Article 62 [as prime minister]? Would Shah Mehmood Qureshi become the next PM? And if he gets disqualified for the same reason too, and so on” the Kashmiri prime minister remarked.

He reiterated that his comments had been taken out of context by the news media, which had hurt his emotions. “I was quoted out of the context. It is painful. Pakistan is my country and I have every right to be concerned and express my reservations,” he said.

He also requested media houses and other parties not to drag Kashmir in their personal issues. “Kashmiris do not have any option other than Pakistan and have been trying to become a part of the Islamic Republic since the past 70 years,” he said.

“He (Imran) insulted the prime minister of Azad Kashmir who is elected by the public. Finger was raised on his loyalty with Pakistan and ideologies,” Farooq Haider said as his tears stated rolling down. He also said that he has the strength to hold rallies against Imran in Pakistan and in the United Kingdom.

PPP REACTS: Senator Sherry Rehman called for the resignation of Prime Minister Farooq Haider, following his misquoted statement. “It was shocking to hear such a statement coming from the prime minister of AJK. His loyalty should be with Pakistan and the Kashmiri people. Questioning AJK’s allegiance to Pakistan over partisan loyalty is unacceptable,” she said.

“He (PM Haider) has lost his standing to stay in office for questioning AJK’s allegiance to Pakistan. His comment was irresponsible and has made a mockery of his office and the struggle of the Kashmiri people. He must resign immediately,” she said without reading clarification of the Kashmiri leader.

PPP leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan also demanded of Prime Minister Farooq Haider to step down, saying the statement given by him comes under the ambit of treason. He demanded the resignation while reacting to the misquoted statement.

Aitzaz said that AJK prime minister should resign forthwith because statement given by him during a press conference on accession to other country comes under treason. Farooq Haider should not use such words and a person who gives such ‘controversial’ statement and was having such mindset has lost any moral justification to stay as PM any more, he said.

According to a PM House statement, Prime Minister Farooq Haider has announced to sue those who had misreported his press conference for damaging his credibility and ideology. He directed his legal team to prepare a case against the news agency, which reported his press conference out of the box.

The prime minister told the legal team that his statement was misreported, distorted and words were used without any contest to give it wrong meaning which was an attempt to damage freedom struggle in the divided Kashmiri state.