Gujranwala youth shares bed with corpse in DHQ Hospital

An incident of a corpse and a patient being treated in the same bed took place on Tuesday at District Headquarters Hospital Gujranwala.

A woman in agony from high blood pressure was taken to the hospital, but she breathed her last on a bed in the crisis ward of the facility.

The deceased’s body was not separate from the bed while another patient was brought in. The young man brought to the ward was put on the same bed for dealing on which the departed woman’s body was lying.

The incident tinted shortcomings on part of the hospital administration for reportedly the second time this month

On July 18, Noor Muhammad, a resident of the Aminabad area of Gujranwala, was taken to the hospital when he was having trouble breathing. However, a while later Noor succumbed to death. His body was not taken away when another patient was brought in, who was placed on the same bed.

While giving excuses for the incident the hospital administration stated that they were forced to take this step due to a shortage of beds in the facility.

The last time the incident occurred, the Punjab health secretary had ‘warned’ the official in charge of the hospital.