Gujranwala athlete makes record by recording 3,000 push-ups in 57 minutes

An athlete from Gujranwala has dumbstruck athletes around the world by doing 3,000 pushups in a short time span of only 57 minutes.

Abu Huraira, who belongs to the Tatlay Aali village, made this record in front of a huge crowd, including the district sports officer and other athletes.

Talking to media after the achievement, Huraira vowed to reclaim the record that was held by Pakistan. He has requested the Punjab Sports Board Director General to give him a chance to include his name in Guinness World Records by doing over 3,000 pushups in an hour.