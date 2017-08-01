Govt to face challenging three to four months: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that next three to four months will be very challenging for the government, adding that Shehbaz Sharif should understand the conspiracies hatching against him.

While talking to media outside the Parliament House on Tuesday, Sheikh said that currently, many Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are abroad and attempts are being made by the party to call them but they are not ready to come back. Due to this PML-N is facing difficulties in selection of the prime minister (PM).

He said that Shehbaz Sharif is directly involved in Hudaibiya paper mills case and it would be impossible for him to go to the court in the morning and govern in the evening.

Conspiracies are being carried out against Shehbaz Sharif and he should be aware of these.

He further said that opposition could not reach a consensus for the PM nomination but he wished that there could have been a consensus on it.

Sheikh said that we as opposition wanted to give a message to the government by contesting elections.