ECP asks parties to share accurate financial position

Poll watchdog says parties must submit details of bank accounts by August 29

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday asked all the political parties to file their accounts’ statement by August 29.

In terms of Article 14 of the Political Party Order, 2002, a party, which fails to submit its statement of the accounts under Article 13, will not be eligible to obtain election symbol for contesting elections for the Majils-e-Shoora (parliament) and the provincial assemblies, according to the ECP statement.

The commission has drawn attention of the political parties to the provisions of Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002, which provides that every political party would submit to the Election Commission, within 60 days from the close of each financial year, a consolidated statement of bank accounts of the party on Form-I duly audited by a Chartered Accountant.

It said a certificate signed by the party leader must accompany the statement of accounts stating that no funds from any source prohibited under the Political Parties Order, 2002, were received by the party and the statement contains an accurate financial position of the party.

It said that prescribed printed forms were available free of charge at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad and in the offices of the provincial election commissioners in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The prescribed Form-I can also be downloaded from the ECP’s website. The statements will be delivered to the ECP secretary in the Election Commission Secretariat through an office-bearer of the party, duly authorised by the party leader.

Under rule 11 of the Political Parties Rules, 2002, the statements received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode will not be entertained, according to the statement.